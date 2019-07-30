Services
Paulagene Gomez

Paulagene Gomez Obituary
GOMEZ, Paulagene B. Of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Michigan Center, MI passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 80 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Amilcar Gomez of Venezuela. She is survived by her children, Lilia Gomez-Lanier and David Lanier of Georgia, Randy and Diane Gomez of Indiana, Joey Gomez and Maria Lioudis of North Carolina and Rod Gomez and Cynthia Wick of Maryland; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; loving family members and friends. Paulagene was born to Chalmer "Bud" and Evelyn "Mickey" Ross on September 9, 1938 in Michigan Center, MI. After she graduated from Michigan Center High school, she attended Jackson Community College and the University of Michigan where she received her Bachelor of Arts in English degree. As a young woman Paulagene was an active member and worthy advisor of assembly number 50, Rainbow Girls of Michigan Center, MI. While living in Venezuela with her husband and four children, Paulagene was a successful English Professor at the Universidad of Oriente in Barcelona, Venezuela. Upon returning to the United States she enjoyed a successful career at the Internal Revenue Service in Atlanta, Georgia. Besides spending time with her loving family and friends Paulagene was an avid reader of mysteries, an enthusiast of history, genealogy and archeology. Additionally, she enjoyed traveling and loved animals, specially dogs and cats. There will be a private family service. She will be laid to rest next to her parents at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 30, 2019
