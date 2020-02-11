Resources
ELLIS, Pauline Miss Pauline Ellis, age 92, of Roswell, died, Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was a retired Executive with the Atlanta Coca Cola Bottling Company and of the Baptist faith. Survivors include: brother: Clinton Ellis, Cumming, 6 nieces;, Ellijay,1 nephew. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 2:00 pm from the chapel of Bernhardt Funeral Home with Rev. Casey Richards officiating. Interment will be in the Macedonia Baptist Church cemetery. The family will meet with friends Tuesday from 9:00 am until the funeral hour of 2:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church cemetery Fund or the in memory of Miss Ellis. Bernhardt Funeral Home was in charge of arrngements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020
