GOLATTE, Pauline V. Pauline Virginia Golatte of Atlanta, age 89, Nurse at Atlanta Job Corp., passed away February 21, 2019. Services will be March 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm, at Simpson Road Baptist Church, 2015 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30314, Rev. Charles J. Weems, Pastor. Interment, Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Friends and family please assemble at 11:00 AM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2019