Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline GOLATTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline GOLATTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline GOLATTE Obituary
GOLATTE, Pauline V. Pauline Virginia Golatte of Atlanta, age 89, Nurse at Atlanta Job Corp., passed away February 21, 2019. Services will be March 2, 2019 at 12:00 pm, at Simpson Road Baptist Church, 2015 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30314, Rev. Charles J. Weems, Pastor. Interment, Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Friends and family please assemble at 11:00 AM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now