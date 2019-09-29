|
HINTON, Pauline Mrs. Pauline Hinton, resident of Doraville, Georgia, formerly of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 25, at the age of 93. She was born to the late Cicero and Willie Ward Reynolds on March 14, 1926 in Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hinton, Jr. Pauline, known to most as MeMe, was extremely talented and made many wonderful memories with her family. Her favorite activities included Southern cooking and gardening. She is survived by her loving and supportive children: 3 daughters, Patsy Clark (Buddy), Vickie Kelly (Bill), and Sue Kelly; and a son, Stephen Hinton. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Nikki Beach, Kristy Williams, Bo Clark, Sheree Capley, and Jessica Kelly; 8 great-grandchildren: Chazz Walton, Abigail Beach, Ella Beach, Joshua Cates, Zachary Cates, Mackenzie Williams, Tristan Clark, Weston Clark; and 2 great-great-grandchildren: Lucas Walton and Zeke Cates. The family will hold a graveside service on Nov. 30, at the Stockbridge City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her memory to: Cross Cultural Ministry, 5935 New Peachtree Road, Doraville, GA 30340. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019