PFEFFER (IRIGOIN), Pauline Jean Pauline Jean (Irigoin) Pfeffer passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Pauline was born April 26, 1926 to Jean and Marianne Irigoin in Sidney, Montana. Pauline attended Preservation College in Aberdeen South Dakota with her Sister Suzanne (Irigoin) Stewart in 1943 and graduated with an RN Nursing degree. Pauline and her Sister participated in the Cadet Nurse Corps (CNC) program whose purpose was help alleviate the nursing shortage that existed duringWorld War II. Pauline worked in California and Texas and Montana in the Veterans Administration hospital system taking care of our Veterans. Pauline married Roman Pfeffer in 1950 and was blessed with eight children. She resided in Atlanta Georgia and worked as a Nurse until she lost her sight at age 80. Pauline started jogging at the age of 60 and ran road races every weekend for many years. Her favorite road race was the Naval Air Station road race in Marietta because the Military Cadets formed up and ran ahead of her. She adored military personnel and jogged with them whenever they participated in a road race. Her other favorite road races were the Peachtree which she ran many times and the Atlanta Half marathon which she ran twice. Pauline will be remembered for her enthusiasm, boundless energy, beautiful singing voice, love for everyone and her faith in God. She is survived by her children: Roman Pfeffer (Atlanta, GA), Raymond Pfeffer (Pierre, SD), Joan Pfeffer Lobato (Denver, Co), Steve Pfeffer (Atlanta, GA), Richard Pfeffer (Atlanta, GA), Renee Pfeffer (Atlanta, GA), Mary Ann Pfeffer Word (Pierre, SD), Catherine Pfeffer Graham (Carnesville, GA) and ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Pauline is preceded in death by her Husband Roman Leo Pfeffer and her parents and siblings. Pauline had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews including Sheila Pfeffer Hauersperger (Jasper, IN) and Doug Stewart (Miles City, MT). A Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019