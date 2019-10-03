Services
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
404-373-3191
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
101 Jackson St., N.E. (at Auburn Ave.)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
101 Jackson St., N.E. (at Auburn Ave.)
Pearl Cleaves Obituary
CLEAVES, Pearl Funeral rites Celebrating the Life of Pearl M. Cleaves will be 11 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St., N.E. (at Auburn Ave.). Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Ph.D., senior pastor. The body will lie in state one hour before the service. Pearl Cleaves died September 27, 2019. She was the mother of Dr. Deborah Lovejoy and Brenda Lovejoy Fitts (Bert). Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing Friday, 3 8 PM, at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Dr.). www.grissom-clarkfh.com. 404-373-3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019
