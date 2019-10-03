|
CLEAVES, Pearl Funeral rites Celebrating the Life of Pearl M. Cleaves will be 11 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St., N.E. (at Auburn Ave.). Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Ph.D., senior pastor. The body will lie in state one hour before the service. Pearl Cleaves died September 27, 2019. She was the mother of Dr. Deborah Lovejoy and Brenda Lovejoy Fitts (Bert). Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing Friday, 3 8 PM, at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Dr.). www.grissom-clarkfh.com. 404-373-3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2019