BILLINGS, Pearl Ionie Pearl Ionie Billings of Mableton, Georgia passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was a follower of Christ in Truth, an accomplished nurse practitioner, and a loving mother. She is survived by her beloved son, Shawn Wilkinson; siblings, Winston, Joycelyn, Vicky, Enett, Tony, Desmond, Sharon, Franklyn, Verona, and Andrea; nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives, loved ones, and friends to mourn her loss. The family will receive family and friends at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home on Friday, March 8th, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9th, at 11:00 AM at Davis-Struempf Chapel. Interment will follow immediately after service at Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064. A repast will follow the interment service at 5071 Belair Bluff Ct SE, Mableton, GA 30126.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019