SMITH, Pearlie Mae Celebration of Life for Mrs. Pearlie Mae Smith will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 AM, at Spread the Word Church Ministries, 4626 Washington Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Instate 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment will be Monday at Georgia National Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, William O. Smith; daughters, Monique A. Rhodes (Keith), Angelique L. Smith; grandson, Nicholas O. Rhodes; brother, Willie James Moody, Jr.; sister, Sandra Moody; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing will be 9 AM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020