Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearlie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearlie Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearlie Smith Obituary
SMITH, Pearlie Mae Celebration of Life for Mrs. Pearlie Mae Smith will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 AM, at Spread the Word Church Ministries, 4626 Washington Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Instate 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Interment will be Monday at Georgia National Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, William O. Smith; daughters, Monique A. Rhodes (Keith), Angelique L. Smith; grandson, Nicholas O. Rhodes; brother, Willie James Moody, Jr.; sister, Sandra Moody; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing will be 9 AM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -