Pearline Daniel October 6, 1951-September 1, 2018 Our Beloved Aunt, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother Cousins and Friends We Miss You!! Auntie as a faithful servant and a committed follower of Jesus Christ we will continue to Cherish and Honor your Memory, you will always be in our thoughts and continuesly on our mind and you will forever live in our hearts. We miss you, Meechi, Keisha, Ruth, Ty'Sha, Keeven, Keith, Tajiha, Mikail.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019
