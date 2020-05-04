Services
To be announced at a later date
Pearline Scrutchins Obituary
SCRUTCHINS, Pearline Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Pearline Cox Scrutchins will be held 1 PM, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Green Acres Cemetery, 1485 Schatulga Rd., Columbus, GA 31907. Rev. Michael Scott officiating. Public Viewing TODAY, from 3 - 5 PM, at Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home. She leaves to cherish her memory: daugthers, Marichele Bell, Glasha Scrutchins, Essence Scrutchins, 6 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy. 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296, 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 4, 2020
