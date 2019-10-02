Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
1933 - 2019
Peggy Emmons Obituary
EMMONS, Peggy Peggy Carden Emmons "Maw-Maw", passed September 21, 2019, in Stockbridge, Georgia, at the age of 85. Peggy is survived by her son; Charles Emmons (Diana) of Watkinsville, granddaughters; Sarah Chancey (Chris) of Atlanta, and Lydia Minear (Scott) of Kennesaw, great-grandsons; Boaz Chancey and Rory Minear, daughter-in-law; Debbie Emmons of Conyers, and longtime friend and caregiver Avary Bales. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Garland William Emmons, Jr., son Rev. A.Scott Emmons, sisters Johnnie Saunders and JoAnn Fiorini, and brothers Dan and Riley (Bud) Carden. Peggy was born on October 13, 1933 in Seale, Alabama, to Judge Dan Carden Sr. and Annie Pearl Williamson. She married Garland William (Bill) Emmons Jr. in 1956. After moving to Atlanta, Peggy began working for the Atlanta Medical Center, where she was a radiology technician. A celebration of life is scheduled for October 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 PM, with service following at A.S. Turner Funeral Home, in Decatur, GA. Dr. Andy Smith will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Peggy's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (kidney.org). A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
