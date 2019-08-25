Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
Douglasville, GA
View Map
Peggy Gray Obituary
GRAY, Peggy Peggy Jean Conder Gray, 87, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home. She was born in Mecklenburg County, a daughter of the late Guy and Elizabeth Sutton Conder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband JD Gray, a brother Jack Conder, and a grandson Hugh Hagen. A service to celebrate her life officiated by Rev. Dr. Kendell Cameron and Rev. Mike Davis, will be held at 2 PM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service also at the church. Interment will be held at 1 PM the following day, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville, Georgia, officiated by Rev. Dr. Bob Whitmire. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019
