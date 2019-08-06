|
HIERS, Peggy Peggie Honey Hiers, beloved by family and friends, spent her final days surrounded by them and passed away at the age of 77, in the early hours of Saturday, August 3rd. She was born November 16, 1941. The daughter of Annie Ruth Wilbanks Honey and Coleman Bright Honey of Chatsworth, Peggie was a graduate of Murray County High School and West Georgia College. She taught at Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners for 34 years and received the Faculty Stewardship Award in 2002 for "service above self." A plaque in the Upper Gallery of the Fine Arts Building at Wesleyan honors her decades of service at the school. Peggie was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Chapman Hiers, two children, Juli Hiers Carter (John), Brad Hiers (Natalie), and five grandchildren, Cole Carter (Sydney), Joshua Carter (Meredith), Michael Hiers, Caroline Carter, and Grace Hiers. She is also survived by her uncle Roland Wilbanks (Evangeline) and 16 of her 19 first cousins. A longtime member of Wieuca Road Baptist and then Dunwoody Baptist Church, she was active in the choir, benevolence ministry, ESOL, personnel committee, Sunday School groups, and many other ministry activities. Her door was always open and her table was always filled with great food and surrounded with fellowship, laughter and love. Peggie had few peers when it came to giving of herself for the benefit of others, whether they were family members, friends, students, pets, or complete strangers. She had no peer when it came to gum smacking. She was also an ever-present and always vocal supporter of her children's and grandchildren's athletic and artistic endeavors. Peggie's immediate family members would like to express their deepest gratitude to all family and friends who have prayed for her and provided such wonderful care over the years. Visitation is set for 11 AM, Thursday, August 8th at Dunwoody Baptist Church (1445 Mt. Vernon Road, Atlanta), with the service to follow at noon. Dr. Allen Jackson and Reverend Allen Taliaferro will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to either Dunwoody Baptist Church or The Ovarian Cancer Institute at 960 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 or ovariancancerinstitute.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 6, 2019