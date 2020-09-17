1/1
Peggy Liddell
1937 - 2020
LIDDELL (SMITH), Peggy Jean Peggy Jean Smith Liddell, 83, passed unexpectedly on September 12, 2020. Peggy was born on March 1, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Bass High School before moving to Daytona Beach, Florida in her junior year where she attended Seabreeze High School. She cherished the year she studied at Florida State University, but had to return home to help care for her father. She met Drew Cheshire Liddell in 1956 and they married on May 4, 1957. Peggy and Drew had 3 children and were happily married for 40 years until his passing. Peggy worked as a bookkeeper in the Hollow Metal and Hardware Industry for over 20 years. She lived a life full of love and would do anything to leave a smile on every face she encountered. She is preceded in death by her husband Drew Cheshire Liddell, parents Frances and LeRoy Smith, and brothers, Billy L. and Harold L. Smith. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Drew "Butch" Cheshire & Glenna Liddell, Elaine Liddell & David Beard, and Elizabeth "Beth" Liddell & David Thomas; grandchildren, Dana LeaAnn Beard & Wes Cramer, Blake Cheshire & Amy Liddell, Shanna Elizabeth Beard & Arrick Lehan, Tara Leigh Thomas, Darby Elizabeth Thomas, and Abby Drew Thomas; great-grandchildren, Kylie Madison Beard and Luke Cheshire Liddell; brothers, Samuel E. & Marilyn Smith of DeLand, FL and Charles F. "Phil" & Sandi Smith of Tallahassee, FL and sisters-in-laws Peggy Smith of Nashville, TN and Cheryl Smith of Senoia, GA. She was very loved by her many surviving nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family service will be held in remembrance and celebration of her glorious life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Rock Spring Cemetery Association to support the up-keep of the cemetery. To do so, please contact RSCA via email contact@rockspringcemetery.org . H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel in Atlanta, GA is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 17, 2020.
