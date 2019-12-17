|
SEYMOUR (THOMPSON), Peggy Doris Peggy Doris Thompson Seymour, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. She was born in McCaysville, GA, on Feb. 24, 1939, to the late Wade Patton Thompson and the late Nora Pope Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Burden Seymour; and her sister, Bettye Stepp. Surviving are: son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Debbie Seymour of Monroe; daughter, Charlotte Seymour of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Martha and K.L. Conner of Watkinsville; sisters, Sue Beaver and Shirley Keyes; brother and sister-in-law, T.J. and Kathy Thompson; grandchildren, Kennon Conner and Reese Conner; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family is thankful for the love given to Peggy by her caregivers, Odalis McKee and Barbara Thurmond. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 2 PM, at the First Baptist Church of Monroe with Dr. Todd Ware and Dr. Glen Money officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Those desiring can make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Monroe, Building Fund, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655-0351. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 17, 2019