SIMPSON (PAIR), Peggy Peggy Pair Simpson, 98, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. She was the beautiful daughter of Robert H. and Willie "Billie" Pair, and sister of Robert "Bobby" Pair and Howell Latham Pair. Peggy graduated from Girl's High and attended Atlanta Junior College. Peggy was married to her beloved husband and best friend "Jack" for 76 years, and their love story is an inspiration to us all. Peggy and Jack faithfully attended, served and supported Peachtree Christian Church for over 70 years, where they had many lifelong friendships. A beautiful stained glass window at Peachtree Christian is dedicated to her family. Peggy was a Deacon, and active in the Partners Class and the Circle of Priscilla at the Church. When young, she performed on Broadway; later in life, she was a valued associate in the Regency Room at Rich's. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Gay Baldasare, her husband, Frank; Bonnie Reavis, her husband, Bob; son, Tim Simpson; daughter, Sunny Barr and her husband, Dennis, and she is lovingly remembered as "GranPeggy" to her 8 beloved grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She will be affectionately remembered for her beautiful dedication to her family, her strong work ethic and loyalty, and her deep faith in Jesus Christ. She will join her beloved husband in interment at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peachtree Christian Church Heritage Fund, 1580 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2020