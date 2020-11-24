1/
Peggy Strunk
1933 - 2020
STRUNK, Peggy Weatherford

Peggy Weatherford Strunk, age 87 of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Sosebee will officiate. Interment will follow at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Peggy was born on September 24, 1933 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Grady E. Booth and Minnie Lee Smith Booth. She was owner of Hairstyles by Peggy and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Avondale Estates. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, G.E. Booth, Holland Booth, and Mary McPeake. She is survived by her children, Ruthie and Don Mauldin of Monroe; Randy and Kay Weatherford of Pendergrass; Robin and Robin Weatherford of Monroe; Richard and Melonie Weatherford of Lawrenceville; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Charlotte Booth of Baldwin; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. The family will receive friends from 4 - 8 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
