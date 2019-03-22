Services
SWANCY, Peggy Bowman Peggy Bowman Swancy, 85, of Dunwoody and originally from Metropolis, IL died March 20, 2019. Mrs. Swancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie E. Swancy; daughter, Jill L. Mohr; and 4 brothers. She is survived by her granddaughter, Bonnie Kline (Jacob); great granddaughter, Alexis Kline; nephews, Kent Bowman (Becky), Eric Bowman; great nephew, Josh Bowman (Jessica); great niece, Jennifer Coble (Josh); great-great niece and great-great nephew, Emma and Wyatt Bowman; and great-great niece, Addison Jolynn Coble. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock and Saturday from 2 to 3 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3 o'clock at Patterson's Arlington Chapel. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019
