SWANCY, Peggy Bowman Peggy Bowman Swancy, 85, of Dunwoody and originally from Metropolis, IL died March 20, 2019. Mrs. Swancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie E. Swancy; daughter, Jill L. Mohr; and 4 brothers. She is survived by her granddaughter, Bonnie Kline (Jacob); great granddaughter, Alexis Kline; nephews, Kent Bowman (Becky), Eric Bowman; great nephew, Josh Bowman (Jessica); great niece, Jennifer Coble (Josh); great-great niece and great-great nephew, Emma and Wyatt Bowman; and great-great niece, Addison Jolynn Coble. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock and Saturday from 2 to 3 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3 o'clock at Patterson's Arlington Chapel. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019