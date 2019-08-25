|
LATHEM, Penelope Oonagh Penelope O. Lathem passed away on August 21, 2019. She was born in Shanghai, China on July 20, 1941 to Dr. Seth Kenneth Squires and Oonagh Welply Squires. As a child, she lived in Singapore, Australia and Canada before settling in Southern California. Penny worked for a Fortune 500 company and was transferred to New York City and then to Atlanta, where she met her husband, George Wood Lathem. She is survived by her sisters Elizabeth Lion and Virginia McComb; step-children Karen Lathem Palmer, Angela Lathem Wooten, Stephen J. Lathem, Dr. Michael Andrews, George W. Lathem Jr., Jenny Lathem Hansen; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. At Penny's request there will be no service. Donations in Penny's name can be sent to St. Jude's Hospital, Salvation Army or Hospice Atlanta/VNHS, 5775 Glenridge Dr, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA, 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019