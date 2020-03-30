|
BARTLETT, Penny Mrs. Penny Sue Hall Bartlett, 77, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother of Tucker passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on September 2, 1942, the daughter of Earnest King Hall and Pauline Virginia Sanders Hall. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Claude Dale Bartlett; children Bradley Glenn Bartlett of Tucker; daughter Bonnie Sue Espy, her husband Robert W. Espy IV, and one grandson Robert W. Espy V of Smoke Rise. She is also survived by a sister, Pat Coggins of Jacksonville, Florida and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Bartlett was educated in the public schools of Spartanburg and graduated from Easley High School. She attended and graduated from Columbia College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She joined Decatur First United Methodist in 1967. She was a founding member of the Ichthus Class. Mrs. Bartlett was very dedicated not only to the church but to her fellow man. She volunteered countless hours to charities such as DEAM, Networks, Samaritan's Purse, and Cancer Pad Sewing. One of her loves was the United Methodist Women where she had been an active member for 53 years. However, her true love was her family. She loved giving gifts and sending cards. Penny had a special ability for writing cards that were both meaningful and funny. She enjoyed traveling with her son and husband all over the United States. Decorating for the holidays was a talent that she had mastered. Her grandson always loved to come over and see what new decoration was out or what old decoration had been brought back to life by his grandmother. Penny was an avid reader, a trait her daughter inherited. They both loved inspirational and faith based books. Many times she and her daughter would trade literature. A private graveside memorial is planned for April 2, 2020. Services are being handled by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a contribution to the UMW or the General Fund at Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, Georgia 30030. Additional charities include Samaritan's Purse or the General Fund at Tucker First United Methodist Church, 5095 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Georgia 30084.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 30, 2020