

HENRITZE, Penny A. "The Hat Lady"





1944-2020



Very important to Penny's life pathway was making time, & taking time, to help, listening, making a difference for someone who might have been discouraged, needed help. She was a Loyal and Great Friend, Mom, Wife & Sister. Penny is survived by dozens and dozens of dear people.



She is survived by numerous and beautiful children, & for fear of omitting even one precious child off the long-long list, Penny sends hugs, love, kisses, & thanks for being her child, in addition to the many dear in-laws, wives, husbands, more children, their families, extended even further, & included of course numerous Grands. Penny attended Druid Hills Baptist Church & First Baptist Snellville. "Thank you Jesus for always being with me, & thank you for all the children who were of extreme importance to me!!"



A memorial service for Penny will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory in Decatur, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local humane society in memory of Penny Henritze. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store