1/1
Penny Henritze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HENRITZE, Penny A. "The Hat Lady"


1944-2020

Very important to Penny's life pathway was making time, & taking time, to help, listening, making a difference for someone who might have been discouraged, needed help. She was a Loyal and Great Friend, Mom, Wife & Sister. Penny is survived by dozens and dozens of dear people.

She is survived by numerous and beautiful children, & for fear of omitting even one precious child off the long-long list, Penny sends hugs, love, kisses, & thanks for being her child, in addition to the many dear in-laws, wives, husbands, more children, their families, extended even further, & included of course numerous Grands. Penny attended Druid Hills Baptist Church & First Baptist Snellville. "Thank you Jesus for always being with me, & thank you for all the children who were of extreme importance to me!!"

A memorial service for Penny will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory in Decatur, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local humane society in memory of Penny Henritze. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
A. S. Turner & Sons
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved