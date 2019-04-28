HUFF, Penny Penny Huff died at home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 of esophageal cancer. She was 74 years old. Penny was an inspirational big sister, loving and caring daughter, professional trailblazer, mentor, deeply caring friend, and passionate cat lover. Private in many aspects of her life, once you were allowed inside the protective layer, you came to know a gentle yet determined spirit. This was true to the end. Those of us who knew her best will love and miss her always. Ms. Huff lived her life on her terms, touching the lives of many along the way. She was the principal of Penny Huff ~ Financial Services. Prior to PHFS, Ms. Huff was a commercial banker for 26 years. Her banking positions included Senior Vice President at US Trust Company of New York and Vice President at Bankers Trust Company of New York. Her financial services career began at The Trust Company of Georgia where she was the first woman admitted to the bankers training program. Her banking experience included corporate lending, administration, operations, and the purchase of three banks. Ms. Huff served as a volunteer for Hospice of Santa Barbara visiting clients and went on to become a HSB Board Member. She also served as a board member and treasurer for several private foundations. Ms. Huff was born in Georgia, the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Egie Huff. After graduating from Thornwood School, she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Emory University, and graduated from the Smith Management Program. She leaves to cherish her memories her three siblings: Wynne T. Huff II, Atlanta, GA; Robert W. Huff, Jr., Rome, GA; and Courtenay Huff, Saratoga Springs, NY; a brother-in-law Perry Rothenfeld, Saratoga Springs, NY; a grandson Wynne T. Huff III, Atlanta, GA; a former husband, H. Mikell Jones, Atlanta, Ga.; and her furry friends, Emma, Web, and Deacon. A private memorial service was held in her home in Santa Barbara on April 23. The family requests donations in her honor be made to ResqCats at http://www.resqcats.org/, Hospice of Santa Barbara at http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org/, or Visiting Nurse Hospice Care at https://www.vnhcsb.org/. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, Santa Barbara, Ca. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary