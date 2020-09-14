1/
Penny Ingram
INGRAM, Penny Mrs. Penny White Ingram, age 63, of Decatur, GA, transitioned September 7, 2020. Services for Mrs. Penny White Ingram will be Wednesday, September 16, at 1 PM, at Rainbow Park Baptist Church (2941 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30034). Interment will follow the service at Resthaven Memorial Garden (2284 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30034). Public Viewing for Mrs. Penny White Ingram will be Tuesday, September 15, from 9 AM until 8 PM, at Donald Trimble Mortuary in Decatur and Wednesday prior to services at Rainbow Park Baptist Church, from 12 noon until the funeral hour. Penny attended Grove Park Elementary School and Frederick Douglass High School (c/o 1975), where she was a standout track athlete. She attended and graduated from Atlanta Metropolitan College, before accepting a position with the State of Georgia. Penny was a dedicated employee of the State of Georgia for 35 years; most of those years were spent working in the State Health Benefits division of the Department of Community Health. She was also a dedicated employee of the Ahavath Achim Synagogue where she worked for 20 years. She was an active and faithful member of Rainbow Park Baptist Church in Decatur, Georgia. Penny loved to crochet; she could often be found working on blankets for all of her family members. Penny was preceded in death by her grandparents Herbert and Pauline Culbreath, and her oldest brother Charlie White. Penny leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband, Rudolph Ingram; her daughter, Jade Marie Ingram; mother, Loretta Harris; brother, Lamar White; sister, Princella White; nephew, Sheafen Walker; niece, Symone White; great-nephew, Chase White, and a host of relatives and friends.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rainbow Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
01:00 PM
Rainbow Park Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
