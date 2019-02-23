|
BIEBEL, Peter Humphreville Peter Humphreville Biebel, 38, of Atlanta, Ga, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2019 after a short illness. Peter was born July 12, 1980 in Richmond, Va. Peter's joys in life were spending time with his friends, watching and strongly debating sports- any sport, but mainly college football or soccer - and doting on his nephews and children of his friends. Peter is survived by his parents, Bob Biebel and Anne Humphreville, his sister Joan Biebel, bother Michael Biebel, his sister in law April Biebel and his two nephews, Matthew and Kimball. Peter's Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm, Sunday, February 24 at 1:30pm, with a visitation with family starting at 12:30pm at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Road Decatur, GA 30033. A reception will be followed after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Soccer in the Streets- www.soccerstreets.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019