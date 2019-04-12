CURTIS, Peter William Age 73, of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born August 29, 1945, in Woking, England, he was the son of the late Basil and Vera Gillies Curtis. Peter was a former professional tennis player, having reached the Wimbledon semifinals in men's doubles in 1967. Peter won a Grand Slam mixed doubles title at the US Open in 1968. He was also a member of the British Davis Cup team, which reached the final in 1969. Peter was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing golf, going on walks and spending time with his family. Peter is survived by his sons, William Curtis and his wife Bonnie, Andrew Curtis and Spencer Curtis; grandson, Hill Curtis; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Allie Curtis; sister, Janet Austin; and many more loving family and friends. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in the Chapel at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 on Monday, April 15th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the USTA Foundation at https://www.ustafoundation.com/donate/. Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary