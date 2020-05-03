|
|
DAY, Peter William Peter William Day of Prosper, TX and Emory University, died April 20, 2020 at home with family after short illness from aggressive cancer. Born 1944 in Oak Ridge, TN to Reuben Alexander "R.A." Day, Jr. and Marjorie Gates Day. Peter grew up at Emory where his father was professor and head of Chemistry; attended Druid Hills High and Briarcliff High Class of 1962; received BS in Math, Emory 1966; received PhD in Math, CalTech 1970. From 1972 - 2016 Peter served Emory as a Computer Software Specialist in ITD. He is predeceased by his parents and his niece, Marina Day and survived by wife of 53 years Susan Lovell Day, Prosper, TX; son William A. Day of Prosper, TX; daughter Jennifer E. Chapell (Charles) of Aubrey, TX; granddaughter Marjorie Anne Chapell of Aubrey, TX; brothers Michael A. Day (Sharon) of Pine Lake, GA and Timothy G. Day (Melinda) of Marietta, GA; sister Patty Day (Eddie Mach) of Lawrenceville, GA; nieces Mackenzie Landers (George) of Smyrna, GA and Abby Day (Daniel Melcher) of Los Angeles, CA; cousin David Gates (Peggy) of San Antonio, TX; numerous colleagues in ITD at Emory and many neighbors and friends in Windsong Ranch, Prosper TX. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date. Please visit StonebriarFH.com to sign the online guestbook and leave condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020