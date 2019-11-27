|
|
DESHAN, Peter Neil Peter Neil DeShan, 93 of Alpharetta, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born Nov. 26, 1925, in White Haven, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph DeShan and Giaconda DeShan from Wilmington, DE. He was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1943. After serving his Country in a distinguished career in World War II with the United States Navy from 1944 through 1946, Peter returned home and attended the University of Delaware where he earned his Bachelor's degree. He was a gifted athlete, a competitive runner and was named Captain of the cross country team at the University of Delaware. After graduating from college, Peter began a long distinguished career at DuPont in Wilmington, DE. He then went on to take on new challenges in the defense industry working in the engineering field with Morton Thiokol in Ogden, UT, and Lockheed Martin in Marietta, GA. He later transferred to MARTA in the rapid transit industry in Atlanta, GA. He worked in various engineering staff and management positions at MARTA before retiring from MARTA at the age of 70 in1995. Peter loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was actively involved in his volunteer work at the local Catholic Church and local hospitals. He loved reading and he had a passion for watching and supporting his favorite football team, "Notre Dame". He also played a little golf and tennis, and always looked forward to family vacations in Hilton Head, SC. He was a devoted father and husband who lived his life with a deep, compassionate, and unconditional love to his family and to his faith in God. He is survived by his beautiful, loving wife of 72 years, Agnes Elizabeth DeShan, along with seven children, Dave and Brenda DeShan of Clermont, GA, the late Diana Speck of Ashland, AL, Michael and Connie DeShan of Woodstock, GA, Joe and Mary DeShan of Decatur, GA, Pete and Charlotte DeShan of Alpharetta, GA, Kathy and Joe Murray of Alpharetta, GA, and Linda McCullough of Cumming, GA. Mr. DeShan was blessed with ten grandchildren, Tonia Reeves of Canton, GA, Alicia Bohannon of Newnan, GA, Tony DeShan of Charleston, SC, Rachel Faucett of Woodstock, GA, Jenny Speck of Sandy Springs, GA, David DeShan of Cumming, GA, Thomas Speck of Ashland, AL, Justin DeShan of Alpharetta, GA, Nick Murray of Philadelphia, PA, and Sarah Murray of Cumming, GA. He was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren, Macie Lynne Bohannon, Parker DeShan, Hudson DeShan, Maddison Bohannon, Jack Reeves, Brady DeShan, Gracie Marie Speck, Will Reeves, Cora Faucett, and Lyla DeShan. Friends and family are invited to attend a Catholic funeral service at H.M. Patterson Funeral Home located at: 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In addition, Mr. DeShan's burial will be held with military honors at Arlington Memorial Park located at: 201 Mount Vernon Highway NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Monday, December 2, 2019. Visitation starts at 1 PM the funeral service is scheduled for 2 PM. which both will be held at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The burial follows immediately at Arlington Memorial Park at 3:15 PM. A reception for family and friends will be held from 4 PM - 6 PM, in reception hall at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2019