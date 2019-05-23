FAAS, Sr., Peter Robinson 75, lived his life with Joy, Humor, Play, Talent, and Heart. Born in West Hartford, CT, he grew up in West Islip, NY with his parents, five brothers and one sister. He was an avid sailor and played the piano by ear. He earned a degree in psychology from Saint Louis University. Peter served in the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant Air Traffic Controller in the NORAD operations during the Vietnam War. Peter was a manager in the Hotel/Restaurant and then the Community Retirement industry for over 40 years. He was an active Rotarian and loved the Catholic faith. He was an avid reader of autobiographies and often played the piano for family and friends. Peter spent the last seven years caring for his 95-year-old mother first in Hendersonville, NC and then in Atlanta, GA. Peter died peacefully in his sleep from natural causes on May 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Russell Weldon, a pilot shot down during WWII, his stepfather Charles W. Faas, brothers James (Carol) Faas, Harry (Valerie) Faas, and Charles Faas and sister Mary (Al) Shea. He leaves behind William Cuomo his partner of 27 years. Peter is survived by his mother, Marie Wooldridge Faas, the mother of his three children, Marilyn Hines Faas, his brothers John (Jeanne) Faas and Tom (Vikki) Faas, his children Peter (Young) Faas, Jr., Christine Faas, and Brian Faas, granddaughter Alexandra Faas and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral mass at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Roswell, GA will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Peter's name to: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. You can make a donation online here or go through the Choa.org website and click "Donate now". Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2019