GAFFNEY, Peter Environmental Scientist, Professor, and Founder of two Atlanta Laboratories Homeward Bound February 7, 2020, having lived fourscore and eight years. Dr. Peter Edward Gaffney was born November 24, 1931, in Carbondale, PA and received degrees from Scranton, Syracuse, and Ph.D. from Rutgers University. He came to serve on the faculty at GA Tech in 1958 for 7 years then transferred to GA State retiring in 1985. Subsequently, he served as Executive Secretary of the Georgia Academy of Sciences, Part-time Faculty at Oglethorpe University and as a consultant to Business and Governmental Clients. He served previously as an officer in the Southeastern section of the American Society of Microbiology, GA Education Assn and belonged to numerous Professional Scientific Organizations. In 1978, he was elected fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and was a Life Member of the GA Water and Pollution Control Assn, (now called Assn of Water Professionals). In 1968, he served as a Fulbright Visiting Professor at Trinity College, Dublin Ireland where he maintained lifelong friends. In 1984, he sponsored the Agency for International Development and conducted a course in Environmental Science at Universidad de la Selva in Tingo Maria, Peru and assisted with Agribusiness in that region. In 1986, conducted research dealing with Microbial Growth Kinetics while on Sabbatical Leave at Montana State University. He was an avid, knowledgeable Atlanta Braves Fan who loved the new Ball Park. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan Miller Gaffney (also of Carbondale) dearly loved and missed by daughters Lori Gaffney Gandy of Smyrna, Joan Catherine Gaffney of Vinings and Peter E. Gaffney III of Buckhead Grandsons Cullen Gandy. Tenor Chicago and Miller Gandy(Gaby) Norfolk, VA, niece Linda Fannon of Atlanta, Beloved Brother-in-law Donald J. Miller of NYC and numerous nieces and nephews in NJ and FL. A memorial service will be held 10 AM, Friday, March 13th, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr., Atlanta 30327, where he was a lifelong member of the traditional choir. Reception to follow. www.carmichaelcares.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020