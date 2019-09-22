|
|
GIGLIO, Peter Dr. Peter John Giglio, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Alpharetta on September 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Tampa, Florida, Pete studied pre-med at the University of Dayton. He earned his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences, Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery (now Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences) in 1957. While in medical school, he was a member and president of the Alpha Club, Mastoid chapter, a medical honor society, and a member of the Sigma Sigma Phi, Delta chapter, medical honors fraternity. Pete went on to complete his surgical residency at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where he was Chief Resident. After returning to the Tampa Bay Area, he practiced general surgery for more than 30 years. In 1976, he was the recipient of the Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (FACOS)for his unparalleled commitment to the practice of surgery and surgical teaching in the medical community. During his time in practice, he was appointed to two consecutive terms by the Governor to the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners, was on the board of directors and served as medical director for the Professional Foundation for Health Care - Florida Peer Review Organization (PRO), and held a seat on the examining board for the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners. Pete and his wife decided to retire with their two daughters to Alpharetta, GA in 1994 to be closer to the Blue Ridge Mountains and enjoy the change of seasons. Despite his plans for retirement, his lifelong appetite for learning and passion for helping others always pushed him back to medicine, both practicing and teaching, until age 88, when health concerns led him to retire for a second time. Although from humble beginnings as the son of Sicilian immigrants, Pete's keen intellect, drive, and many talents propelled him to succeed. He was self-made, self-reliant, and his word was his bond always. He relished the good things in life: dinners with family and friends that lasted hours with good food, great wine, and even better conversation. When asked how he would like to be remembered, his reply: "a loving husband, a devoted father, and a great physician." Pete was preceded in death by father, John Giglio and mother, Mary (n?e Cagnina). He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 40 years, Ridley (n?e Southwick), his six children: Angela Graugnard (Dr. Will), Ashleigh Petit (Jimmy), Gina Yungk, Dr. Joseph, Mark (Dottie), and Dr. John (Susie); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dr. Sam R. Giglio, of Tampa, FL. A celebration of Pete's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Longleaf Hospice & L&S Health Care for their kindness and compassionate care.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019