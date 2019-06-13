ISOP, Peter Hillar Peter Hillar Isop, age 82, passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019. He was born in Estonia. His family escaped during WWII and immigrated to New Jersey. After graduating from Penn State, he began his banking career working for several financial institutions in New York. He moved to Atlanta in the late 60's to continue his career in the financial industry, most notably at C&S Bank. In the summer, he could be found enjoying a book on the beaches of Pawley's Island. Peter is survived by his sons, Robert, Mark, Peter Jr, sister Marie and granddaughters MaryClare & Elizabeth. Memorial Service is at The Cathedral of Saint Philip in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, June 14th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Girl Scouts, where he was a Board Member. Castellaw Funeral Home, Smyrna's First in Charge of Arrangements. Online Guestbook at www.castellawfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary