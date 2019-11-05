Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551

Peter Hood Obituary
HOOD, Peter Jamison "Pete" Peter (Pete) Jamison Hood, our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Pete was 55 when he passed away from heart disease. Pete grew up in Greenville, SC, attending Riverside High School. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he moved to Los Angeles and worked in the movie industry for 25 years. Although he was far away, he still avidly followed the Braves, Carolina Panthers and Gamecocks. He moved to Atlanta in 2014 to be closer to friends and family and most recently worked for Turner Broadcasting. A memorial service will be held at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Atlanta on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 1 PM. Donations may be made to the . Services have been provided by A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory of Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019
