KNOX, Peter Buchanan Peter Buchanan Knox of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23rd at his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with Melanoma Skin Cancer. He was 78 years old. He was born in1940 in Decatur GA and the son of the late John Daniel and Eleanor Knox. Surviving are his wife, Mary Anne Knox and his Daughter Stansell Knox; son Peter Knox Jr; brothers John and Fred Knox (both of Marietta) and sister Virginia Knox of Decatur; Grandchildren Durham Burns Wysocki, Reagan Stansell Wysocki and Clarissa Rose Knox; Step-son & wife Tim and Heather Driggers and their children Devin and Lathe Driggers and Danielle Peal. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 2nd at 10:30 am at St. Peter and St. Paul Episcopal Church located at 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2019