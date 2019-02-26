Resources
More Obituaries for Peter KNOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter KNOX

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter KNOX Obituary
KNOX, Peter Buchanan Peter Buchanan Knox of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23rd at his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with Melanoma Skin Cancer. He was 78 years old. He was born in1940 in Decatur GA and the son of the late John Daniel and Eleanor Knox. Surviving are his wife, Mary Anne Knox and his Daughter Stansell Knox; son Peter Knox Jr; brothers John and Fred Knox (both of Marietta) and sister Virginia Knox of Decatur; Grandchildren Durham Burns Wysocki, Reagan Stansell Wysocki and Clarissa Rose Knox; Step-son & wife Tim and Heather Driggers and their children Devin and Lathe Driggers and Danielle Peal. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 2nd at 10:30 am at St. Peter and St. Paul Episcopal Church located at 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.