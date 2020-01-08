Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Poplar Hill AME Church
623 Poplar Hill Rd.
Covington, GA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Leon


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Leon Obituary
LEON, Peter Peter Christopher Uranus Leon passed away on December 26, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Jamaica to the late Cleveland and Doreen Leon on December 27, 1960. Peter graduated from Kingston College (Class of 1977). He is survived by his daughter, Peta Ann, his son, David and by his siblings, Heather and Noel. His religious faith, his children, and his love of music were driving forces in his life. He will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial Services will be at 11 AM, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Poplar Hill AME Church, 623 Poplar Hill Rd., Covington, GA 30014.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -