LEON, Peter Peter Christopher Uranus Leon passed away on December 26, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Jamaica to the late Cleveland and Doreen Leon on December 27, 1960. Peter graduated from Kingston College (Class of 1977). He is survived by his daughter, Peta Ann, his son, David and by his siblings, Heather and Noel. His religious faith, his children, and his love of music were driving forces in his life. He will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial Services will be at 11 AM, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Poplar Hill AME Church, 623 Poplar Hill Rd., Covington, GA 30014.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020