LYON, Peter Ashton Peter Ashton Lyon, 71, of Marietta, passed away on September 5, 2019, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with a rare and aggressive cancer. Peter was born on March 27, 1948 to Andrew Lyon and Betty Flood Lyon in Melrose Park, IL. He spent his early childhood years in Westchester, IL. In 1953, he moved to Winston-Salem, NC, where he remained until graduating from R.J. Reynolds High School in May 1966. After graduating, he enrolled at Palm Beach Junior College in Lake Worth, FL. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Vicki Joan Richardson. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in June 1976, and accepted a job at John J. Harte & Associates in Atlanta. Soon after this, he accepted a job at Robert & Company in the field of marketing and business development. This kicked off a career spanning nearly forty years in business development, which took him to Orlando, FL to work for Tilden, Lobnitz & Cooper, and then back to Atlanta, to work for GAI Consultants-Southeast; Hanscomb (Faithful & Gould); US Cost; Flad Architects; and Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP. He ended his career at The Epsten Group, Inc. as Director of Project Development, but continued to work as a freelance construction writer until his illness. He held a Business Management Certificate from Cummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College. He was highly involved in many professional organizations: the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) - Chapter President and National Board of Directors; Construction Management Association of America (CMAA)-South Atlantic Chapter - Chapter President; American Institute of Architects (AIA)-Georgia Association - Government Affairs Director; Professional Services Management Association (PSMA) - National Board of Directors; Society of American Military Engineers (SAMY) Atlanta - Membership Committee; Society of College and University Planners (SCUP)-Southern Region - Membership Committee, and the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) - Associates Committee and Communications Committee. After retiring, he was an active member of the Sons of American Revolution, and pursued interests in genealogy and writing. He enjoyed a joyful 48-year marriage to Vicki, and had two children, Sarah and Allison. He spent many days helping his daughters with projects around their homes, and being a wonderful grandfather to his three grandchildren. He will be remembered for his strength, his smile and wry sense of humor, his kindness, his thoughtfulness, his ability to fix anything, and his bottomless love for his wife and family. Peter was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Elizabeth Lyon. He is survived by his wife, Vicki; his brothers, Andrew Lyon Jr. and David Lyon; his sister Teri Lyon; his two children, Sarah Lyon Gibbons and Allison Lyon Thackston; and his three grandchildren, Edward Peter Gibbons, Margaret Lyon Gibbons, and Eleanor Marie Thackston. The funeral service will be held on September 11, 2019 at 3 PM at St. David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. A reception will follow the service in Grace Parish Hall. Interment will take place the following day at Kennesaw Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Peter Lyon to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 10, 2019