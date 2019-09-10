|
MARCHETTI, Peter Joseph Peter Joseph Marchetti, age 78, of Marietta, Georgia passed away August 25, 2019. Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, Georgia with Father Adrian Pleus officiating. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father: Joseph Marchetti in 1995, mother: Edith Marchetti in 2016 and granddaughter: Diana in 2016. Peter was born and raised in Struthers, Ohio and has lived in Marietta, Georgia since 2001. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Joann in 1962 and they recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. He was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Dallas, Georgia. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He has been a member of the American Legion for 48 years, currently with Post 294 in Powder Springs, Georgia and the American Legion Riders, Post 294. He was a member of the NRA and an avid gun collector. He was a big fan of John Wayne and collected his memorabilia. Some of his other interests included collecting antiques, Disney's Scrooge McDuck and Bald Eagle items. He enjoyed woodworking and wood carving and loved reading and traveling with his family. Peter was an Entrepreneur and a Franchisee. Among many business ventures, he opened his first Perkins Family Restaurant in Lakewood, New York in 1971 with several more to follow. In 2001 he opened the Atlanta Northwest Franchise of PODS Moving and Storage. In 2015 Peter and Joann bought their dream cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains and enjoyed many fun and peaceful days at the cabin with family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Joann Pruse Marchetti of Marietta, Georgia; his son Joseph (Sara) Marchetti; his daughter Catherine (James) Atwood and four grandchildren: Lauren, Austin, Bobby and Carina.The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, Georgia. A reception will follow the graveside service at the American Legion Post 294, 3282 Florence Road, Powder Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter Marchetti's memory to the USO (United Service Organizations) at uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 10, 2019