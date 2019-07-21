Services Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors 214 Davis Road Augusta , GA 30907 (706) 364-8484 Resources More Obituaries for Peter PAYNE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Michael PAYNE M.D.

Send Flowers Share This Page Email PAYNE, M.D., Peter Michael Augusta, GA - Peter Michael Payne, 80, entered into rest peacefully in his Augusta home on the eve of July 18, 2019 with his wife and loved ones by his side. Dr. Payne was born in Atlanta Georgia, August 22, 1938, to Dr. Rufus and Mrs. Ruth Payne. At the age of 14, his family moved to Augusta where he attended and graduated from Richmond Academy in 1956, the University of Georgia in 1960, where he was a member of Chi Phi fraternity. He received his M.D. degree from The Medical College of Georgia in 1964. From 1965-67, he served as a medical officer in the U.S. Navy and was appointed as a "Salty Highliner" on the U.S.S. Yarnell, and he also served in the Naval Reserve for 12 years. For the next 35 years, he was an OB/GYN in Atlanta, Athens, and Augusta before his retirement as a Clinical Associate Professor at the Medical College of Georgia in 2004. He was a pillar in the Augusta community and his accolades and appointments include: The Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, The Medical College of Georgia Foundation Board, The Richmond County Medical Society, and the Medical College of Georgia Alumni Association. In 2015, Peter was awarded the MCG School of Medicine Distinguished Alumnus Award for Loyalty. He was also an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, serving as an usher and on the Vestry. Peter was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and physician. He loved spending time with his family, friends and dog Benji. He enjoyed cheering for his alma mater, University of Georgia, reading, boating, fishing, biking, gardening and vacationing at the family's Isle of Palms home. Survivors include his wife Suzanne Ward Payne, his children Brooks Payne Rode, Peter Michael Payne Jr. (Robin), Leigh Payne Fordham (John), Laura Payne Baughan (Stuart), Margaret Payne Siegel (Carter), his stepchildren Patrick Fain Dye Jr., Mary Melissa McDonald, Wayne Barrett Dye and Wanda Ward Dye, his grandchildren, Courtney Payne, Caroline Washburn (Zach), Carti Payne, Sarah Wilson, Stephen Rode Jr., Peter Payne III, Margaret Baughan, Haydn Baughan, George Baughan, Carter Siegel, Pendelton Siegel, and Henry Siegel, his step grandchildren, Lewis McDonald, Mary Eleanor McDonald, Locker McDonald, Lloyd McDonald, Melissa Suzanne McDonald, Luke McDonald, Manie Fain McDonald, Patrick Dye III and Taylor Dye, his sisters, Patricia Payne White and Penelope Payne Hughes (B.W.), former wife, Sally Morrison Green. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Manning Payne, and granddaughter Catherine Leigh Wilson. The family with deepest gratitude would like to thank Carmen Coriano, Lucille Madison, Deborah Samuels, La Chonya Samuels, and Tuowana Staten for their dedicated care and compassion. Church services will be conducted at 3:00P.M. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepard in Augusta with The Reverend Robert D. Fain officiating. Pallbearers include Hunter Baggs, Stuart Baughan, Dr. Peter Buckley, Pat Dye Jr., John Fordham, Dr. Bill McCord, Ian Mercier, Carter Siegel, Dr. James Tallman, Dr. Bill Weston, and Honorary Pallbearers B.W. Hughes and Brett Dye. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022, www.alsa. org or The Church of the Good Shepard, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30904. The family will receive friends at 2:00 P.M. in the Parish Hall of the church and a private burial will be held afterwards. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.