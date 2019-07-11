MULLER, Jr., DVM, Peter Julius Passed away peacefully in his wife's arms, surrounded by his loving family on July 8th, 2019. Born August 11, 1928 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Peter was an entrepreneur from an early age, catching snakes on the bayou and selling them from his school locker. Despite his early mischief, he went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Louisiana State University and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corp and as the Louisiana State Pathologist before moving to Atlanta to begin a career in small animal medicine. On September 13, 1958 Dr. Muller opened the Briarcliff Animal Clinic near Emory University at 1850 Johnson Road. He practiced for nearly 50 years, becoming known as "Atlanta's family doctor to generations of pets." He was a demanding but compassionate leader, who considered his staff like family. His son, Peter J. Muller, III joined the practice in 1982, and today Briarcliff Animal Clinic is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Dekalb County. A quintessential Renaissance man, Peter Muller had many talents and interests and an expertise in a myriad of subjects. He loved the outdoors and animals of all types. He was a voracious reader, studied poetry, and was an avid art collector with a particular interest in art depicting animals and nature. Along with his wife Peggy, he authored a book on the art and history of Stevens antique decoys. Passionate about learning, he loved to travel, especially when the destination brought opportunities to explore. An African photo safari and a scientific excursion to the Galapagos were among his favorite adventures, combining his quest for knowledge and his love of animals. He was active in his church and professional organizations, holding numerous leadership positions and bringing his energy and wisdom to every task. In all things, Pete loved people. He was gregarious and genuinely thrived in the company of others. Dr. Peter J. Muller loved life and lived large. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of almost 65 years, Peggy Lane Muller; his son, Peter J. Muller, III, DVM (Jamie); his daughter, Laura Muller Jones, (Bill); and five granddaughters: Catherine Muller Corser, (Nick), Elizabeth Lane Muller, DVM, Caroline Marie Muller, Olivia Lane Jones, and Eva Louise Jones - each one a special joy to him. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 2:30 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Cemetery, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Dr. Peter J. Muller worked hard, played hard and loved harder. To honor his legacy and his New Orleans roots we will send him to Glory with a Creole celebration at 5:00pm. Please plan to join us! (Maps and details available at the service.) A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 11, 2019