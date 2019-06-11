|
|
|
GADOW, Peter Olson (1959-2019) Born in New Orleans, raised in Morgan City, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, Peter was a graduate of the Inglewood School in Morgan City and Georgia State University. Peter is survived by his mother, Mary Gadow Rawls of Friendswood, Texas and two sisters, Heidi Gadow Disch of Verona, Wisconsin and Leslie Gadow Gerlach of Friendswood, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. William Henry Gadow and a brother, John Lewis Gadow. Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or a no-kill pet shelter of your choice. Interment will be done privately at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 11, 2019
