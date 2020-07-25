1/
Peter Powell
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
POWELL, Peter Bowden "Pete" Peter "Pete" Bowden Powell of Duluth, Georgia passed away on July 17, 2020. Pete was born March 12, 1949 in Ocala, Florida to Emil Bowden Powell and Caroline Cobb Powell. In the early 1960's, Pete's family relocated from Ocala to Sandy Springs, Georgia where he attended Guy Webb Elementary School and later attended and graduated from Sandy Springs High School in 1967. After high school he attended the University of Tennessee for two years. He transferred to Florida State University where he became a Seminole and graduated with a B.S. in Management. Pete is survived by his son, Travis Bowden Powell, daughter-in-law Bonnie Oliver Powell and three beautiful granddaughters, Emma Sanders Powell (21), Elle Bowden Powell (17) and Kellyn Elisabeth Powell (13) who live in Johns Creek, GA, his niece Caroline "Sissy" Rabern Gabelmann and great-nephew Wolfgang Rabern of Greeneville, TN. Due to COVID-19, no funeral services or memorials are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, Pete's family requests any donations be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). An extended obituary is available on the Sandy Springs Chapel website.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
