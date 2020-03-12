Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
1961 - 2020
Peter Quinlan Obituary
QUINLAN, Peter Peter Quinlan, 59, passed away in Athens, GA on March 8th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Friends and neighbors are invited to join the family at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens, GA on Sunday, April 5th from 2 PM - 4 PM to celebrate Pete's life. Pete was born in Elmira, NY, and graduated from Homer High School in Homer, NY, and went on to play lacrosse at SUNY Cobleskill. Pete enjoyed his career with Morton Buildings. He loved his old red truck, his Irish heritage, and John Wayne. Throughout his life, his sense of humor and generosity has made an impact on many friends, neighbors, and colleagues. Pete will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sue, his children Emily, John, and Sarah, his sister Lesley Quinlan and her husband Bill and children Whitney, Hilary, and Roger, and his cherished Aunt Betty Fish. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the . Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2020
