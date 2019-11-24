|
WALZ, Dr. Peter D. It is with great sorrow that we share the recent passing of Dr. Peter D. Walz on November 16, 2019 at the age of 90 years. He passed peacefully surrounded by his large and loving family. Dr. Walz was born to Elsa F. and Otto Walz on May 1, 1929 in Staten Island, NY. He received his medical degree from State University of New York. He married the love of his life, Grace Catherine Campbell of Staten Island, on June 16, 1951. He served in the Army during the Korean War and after, until his Honorable Discharge as a Major in 1961. He and Grace relocated to Atlanta. Dr. Walz went into private practice and founded Toco Hills Internal Medicine where he practiced until his retirement in 2006. He was a standing member of MOAA in NE Georgia. Dr. Pete now joins his beloved wife of 63 years, Grace, sons-in-law Steve Rosekrans and Phil Cantrell. He is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law Barbara Rosekrans of Lawrenceville, Susan and Ken Butera of Buford, Dani and Joe Camp of The Villages, Fla., and Linda Cantrell of Norcross; 13 grandchildren and spouses; 19 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law David and Diane Walz of Tucker; sister-in-law Terri Campbell of Marietta; Barbara Campbell of Pine Hurst, NC.; and a host of nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. A Celebration of Life will be held December 6th from 6-10 PM at 550 Trackside located at 550 N. Clayton Street, Lawrenceville. As per his wishes, please no flowers. Donations may be made in his name to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Folds of Honor, MOAA of NE Georgia, or . To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019