Peyton Alexander
ALEXANDER, Peyton Peyton Alexander, 75, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2020 after a heroic two-year battle with prostate cancer. Peyton was born in Charleston, SC to Norwood and Thelma Alexander. He graduated from the University of Georgia and had a successful career at a Plus, Inc. the company he founded 35 years ago. Peyton loved learning with his cherished rabbis at The Atlanta Scholars Kollel and Congregation Beth Jacob. He loved nature and wildlife and traveling to the American Southwest and Israel. Peyton is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Elaine Auerbach Alexander; daughters Dorie Alexander (Michael) Mufson of Newton, MA and Stacy Alexander Morris of Dunwoody; adored grandsons Alexander (fiancée Ally) and Wyatt Mufson and Paul Alexander Morris; sister Charlene Alexander; and special friends Rabbi Michoel and Rivka Lipschutz and family and Rabbi Yacov and Tova Zehnwirth and family. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald Alexander. Donations in Peyton's memory may be made to Congregation Beth Jacob, The Atlanta Scholars Kollel or One Good Deed. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
