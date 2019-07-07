HEARD, Pheobia Lois Pheobia "Lois "age 90 passed away June 4th, 2019 at the Delmar Gardens Rehab & Nursing Home facility in Cobb County. She was born March 23, 1929 in Elberton, GA. The daughter of Marion and Mary Heard. Lois was retired Registered Nurse and Physical Therapist from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers. She is survived by three Brothers, Martin Heard of Atlanta GA, Winlow Heard (Marian), of Natick MA, Geoffrey Heard (Patricia) of Atlanta GA and Sister in law Nada Heard, of Albuquerque NM. The Memorial Service will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 11:00 AM at Elizabeth Chapel 3000 M. L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta GA. Rev. Gary Dean Sr. Pastor, Hoosier UMC, Officiating. Interment of cremains, Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary at 10:30 AM the morning of the service. In Memory of her legacy donations may be made to the Higher Educations Fund, Hoosier UMC, 2545 B. E Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. ADM 404-691-3810. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019