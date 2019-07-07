Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pheobia HEARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pheobia Lois HEARD


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pheobia Lois HEARD Obituary
HEARD, Pheobia Lois Pheobia "Lois "age 90 passed away June 4th, 2019 at the Delmar Gardens Rehab & Nursing Home facility in Cobb County. She was born March 23, 1929 in Elberton, GA. The daughter of Marion and Mary Heard. Lois was retired Registered Nurse and Physical Therapist from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers. She is survived by three Brothers, Martin Heard of Atlanta GA, Winlow Heard (Marian), of Natick MA, Geoffrey Heard (Patricia) of Atlanta GA and Sister in law Nada Heard, of Albuquerque NM. The Memorial Service will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 11:00 AM at Elizabeth Chapel 3000 M. L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta GA. Rev. Gary Dean Sr. Pastor, Hoosier UMC, Officiating. Interment of cremains, Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary at 10:30 AM the morning of the service. In Memory of her legacy donations may be made to the Higher Educations Fund, Hoosier UMC, 2545 B. E Mays Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. ADM 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now