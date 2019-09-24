Services
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Phil Stevens


1947 - 2019
Phil Stevens Obituary
STEPHENS, Phil Phil was born July 28, 1947 to Ed and Gladys Stephens. He is survived by his children, Michelle Stephens Miller (deceased) and Jessie Gail Stephen; his brother Gerald Norman Stephens (deceased) and his grandchildren Jackson and Hailey Miller. Phil graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School, and attended DeKalb Community College. His first "job" was with the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Bad Kreuznach Germany with his wife Maggie. He worked at the Facilities Management Division at Emory University as an HVAC mechanic for 26 years until his retirement in 2012. A memorial service will be held Sept. 26th, 11 AM, at the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons on North Decatur Road (casual dress). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 24, 2019
