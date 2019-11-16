Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The Life Center
2690 Mt. Vernon Rd
Dunwoody, GA
Philip Barnes Obituary
BARNES, Philip Crum Philip Crum Barnes, 42, of Dunwoody died on Wednesday, the 13th of November 2019. Philip was a proud graduate of Auburn University where he received his degree in Finance before going on to receive his Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University. Surviving are his wife of ten years, Jennifer Jakob-Barnes; children, Arden, Sawyer, Jakob; and parents, Hal and Ann Barnes. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Sunday from six until eight o'clock in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 18, 11:00 a.m., The Life Center, 2690 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody 30338. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 16, 2019
