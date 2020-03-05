|
BROOKS, Philip Ray Philip Ray Brooks of Hoschton, Georgia, passed away in Washington, DC on February 18, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Philip was born in Auburn, Georgia on July 12, 1938 to Late Rufus and Larue Brooks. Philip was a loving husband of Clarene of 58 years, a father of Ray Brooks (Susan) and Phyllis Brooks, a grandfather of James Brooks, Edward Brooks Maloney, and Stephen Brooks Maloney, a preceded brother of Donald Brooks, an uncle of 7 and an great-uncle of 12. Philip was well-known for teasing around and smiling a lot, enjoying sports, and being there for his family and friends. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 11 AM, at Crusselle-Freeman Church of the Deaf at 1304 Allene Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. We will have the covered-dishes lunch after the service. Please bring a covered-dish to share. The church will provide the meat. We will have the 3 PM graveside ceremony at Hillandale Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crusselle-Freeman Church of the Deaf at crusselle-freeman.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2020