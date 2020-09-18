Philip Bush

BUSH, Philip Philip Scott Bush, 60, of Atlanta, passed away on Sunday, September 13th in Brookhaven. Phil was born in Reno, Nevada to Mildred (née Botwood) and Ralph Howe Bush on July 10th, 1960. Being a son of an Air Force officer, he lived in several places all over the world including Germany, England, and Texas before finally settling in Sarasota, Florida as a teenager. He attended Pine View School then went on to receive his bachelor's degree in Industrial Management at the Georgia Institute of Technology. His first job out of college was in manufacturing software sales with American Software. From there, he worked for Bachman Information Systems in a similar role then moved onto New Era of Networks (NEON). In 2001, Phil eventually decided to turn to sales consulting and worked as Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts - Americas/Asia Pacific at Telelogic then onto another senior sales performance coaching role at Infomentis until 2010. He concluded his consulting career at Oracle and IBM. Phil was involved in countless side projects and hobbies including director of many beach volleyball events, race coordinator for The Peachtree Road Race, club volleyball director at A5, English language commentary for FIVB World League Volleyball, and college volleyball commentator for Fox Sports South and ESPNU. Later in life, he found community at Mount Paran Church of God, but his greatest pride in life was building a life with his former wife Anna and helping raise their beloved daughter Cory. Phil was preceded in death by his mother Mildred (née Botwood) Bush, father Lt. Colonel Ralph Howe Bush as well as his aunt Eileen (née Botwood) and uncle Nathan Brown. Phil is survived by his former spouse Anna (née McWhirter) Bush, daughter Cory Rives Bush, aunt Gaile (née Bush) Newsom, sister-in-law Cindy (née Eiland) McWhirter, brother-in-law Christopher Tyson McWhirter, and nephews Caius Tyson McWhirter and Winton Rives McWhirter. A virtual memorial will take place on Sunday, September 20th 2020, at 4 PM, EDT for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Phil's name to Southeastern Guide Dogs. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Elaine Levine, Brett Boston, Mike and Tracy Minich, Shepherd Center, the Pace Academy community, and countless others who have stood by Phil and his family throughout his life.