COOK, Philip Henry Philip Henry "Phil" Cook passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 in Kissimmee, FL at the age of 96. He was Born April 7, 1924 in Atlanta, GA, and was the son of the late Dr. Thomas Evins Cook and Frances Smith Cook. Phil spent most of his life in Atlanta where he was born and raised with his older brother, Thomas Evins "Tommy" Cook, Jr. (deceased) and younger sister, Katherine Marcia "Kitty" Cook Upshaw (deceased). He attended Georgia Tech and Georgia State University and worked for 30+ years in Civil Engineering for The Georgia Power/Southern Company in Atlanta. He retired from the company in 1984 and spent most of his retirement years in Florida and South Carolina. Phil was a veteran of two wars, serving in the Army in WWII in Germany and in the Air Force during the Korean War. In his career at Georgia Power he was part of engineering teams for major hydroelectric dams in the region, including Wallace Dam which created Lake Oconee, a major recreational lake east of Atlanta. He loved cars and was a proud owner of many Oldsmobiles and Buicks. As an engineer, he also loved to tinker and always had a project or two going around the house or yard. He could repair or build almost anything and kindly offered this talent to friends and family. Phil's kindness and generosity was evident in the time he spent volunteering at his church and community, and even in the time he spent caring for his beloved adopted cats over the years. He was unashamedly honest while also never losing his southern gentlemanly manners. Phil was blessed with great health almost until the end of his life and he was generous with his time and talent for many friends in the retirement communities where he lived in South Carolina and Florida. Phil was married to the late Edith Redwood Cook and the late Iantha Wright Cook. He is survived by his children, Nina Cook Young (Charlie) of Hendersonville, NC, Susan Cook Sparger (Jay) of Leicester, NC, Philip Henry Cook, Jr. (Lisa) of Charlotte, NC, and Anita Wright Hart of Satellite Beach, FL. His seven grandchildren are Kathryn Nicole Hart, Marie Wright Hart, Samuel Cook Sparger, William James Sparger, Amanda Bell Sparger, Philip Henry Cook III and Audrey Elisabeth Cook. A service will be held as soon as allowed under restrictions due to Covid-19. His remains will be interred at Floral Hills Memory Garden in Tucker, GA at a later date. For information please contact Philip H. Cook, Jr. at 864-384-2535, or [email protected] Donations in Phil's memory can be made to the Good Samaritan Society Foundation at Good-Sam.com/Foundation and choose Florida-Kissimmee Village.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020