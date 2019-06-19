DODGE, Philip William Philip William Dodge passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2019. Philip was born October 8, 1981 in Lake Forest, IL and was the first of three children born to Robert and Jennie Williams Dodge. After moving to Atlanta, Philip attended Woodward Academy and later earned a Bachelor's degree from his beloved UGA. Philip loved sport, playing varsity soccer through high school and later becoming an avid golfer. Philip loved all the Atlanta sports teams and considered himself UGAs biggest fan, with the nickname of Captain Bulldog. Philips professional life included mortgage banking, golf club management, and retail sales. Philip was a true people person, who never forgot a name or met a stranger. He was keen to inquire about their life with a smile and a warm greeting. A compassionate person with a tender heart, Philip will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A proud brother to his twin siblings, Sarah Elizabeth Dodge and Stewart Edward Dodge Philip was overjoyed to welcome his niece, Arden Price Dodge to the family recently. Philip was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr & Mrs. GL Williams, and Mr. and Mrs. James A Dodge. Philip was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church where A Celebration of Life Service will be held in his honor at Kellett Chapel June 21, 2019 at 10:30, followed by a reception at the church. Address 3434 Roswell Road Atlanta, GA In lieu of flowers, kindly send your donation to Ben's Friends, or Atlanta Food Bank, two charities both important to Philip. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary